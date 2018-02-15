Magic's Evan Fournier: Struggles with shot versus Hornets
Fournier scored 13 points (5-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with two steals, one rebound and one assist across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 loss to the Hornets.
Fournier struggled from long range in this one, missing eight attempts from beyond the arc as he finished with his lowest scoring output in the last five games. He'd scored at least 20 points in each game during that span, but it's unclear how large his role will be after the All-Star break, when Nikola Vucevic (hand) and Aaron Gordon (hip) return to the rotation.
