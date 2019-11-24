Magic's Evan Fournier: Ties season-high mark in points
Fournier had 26 points (11-23 FG, 4-10 3PT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 loss at Indiana.
Considering both Aaron Gordon (ankle) and Nikola Vucevic (ankle) missed this game, Fournier answered the call to be the Magic's go-to guy on offense with a solid effort across the board. A consistent scorer who has topped the 20-point mark in five of his last six outings, Fournier should carry a slightly bigger load on the offensive end while both Gordon and Vucevic remain out.
