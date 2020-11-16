Fournier will exercise his $17 million player option for the 2020-21 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
While there was a chance that Fournier could opt out and test free agency, the French wing will ultimately take the short-term payday and instead enter free agency in 2021. Fournier appeared in 66 games last season, averaging a career-high 18.5 points to go with 2.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals.
