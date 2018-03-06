Magic's Evan Fournier: Tough shooting night Monday

Fournier scored 12 points (4-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 94-80 loss to the Jazz.

With countryman Rudy Gobert patrolling the paint for Utah, Fournier didn't have much luck attacking the basket and his overall game suffered. He still scored in double digits for the 37th straight game, however, and the 25-year-old's dependable offense provides him with a solid fantasy floor, even if his ceiling remains modest.