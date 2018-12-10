Magic's Evan Fournier: Unavailable Monday
Fournier has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to personal reasons.
With Fournier unavailable while tending to a personal matter, Terrence Ross and Jonathon Simmons are both candidates to benefit from some increased run. Fournier's next chance to take the floor will come Thursday against the Bulls.
