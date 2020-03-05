Magic's Evan Fournier: Unlikely to play Friday

Fournier is doubtful for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right elbow sprain.

Fournier put on a good performance during Wednesday's three-point loss to the Heat, notably scoring 17 points on nine shots. However, he's emerged with a sprained shooting elbow, and it's rendering him unlikely to play Friday. If Fournier ends up sidelined, minutes open up for the likes of Michael Carter-Williams, Wesley Iwundu and James Ennis.