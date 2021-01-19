Fournier (back) went through non-contact practice on Tuesday but isn't expected to play on Wednesday against Minnesota, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Fournier appears likely to miss his 10th game in a row despite his participation in non-contact practice. Dwayne Bacon will continue to see added value while Fournier remains sidelined with back spasms.
