Fournier (back) has been upgraded from doubtful to available ahead of Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Surprisingly, Fournier is slated to take the court Wednesday after only going through a non-contact practice Tuesday. Chances are, he'll be on a minutes limit after not having played since Dec. 31. His return will likely lead to reduced workloads for Gary Clark, Jordan Bone and Dwayne Bacon.