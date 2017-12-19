Magic's Evan Fournier: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday
Fournier (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Bulls, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fournier has missed five straight contests while nursing a right ankle sprain, though that may come to an end against the Bulls. More information should be available after Wednesday's morning shootaround, when he can test out his ankle. In his absence, Shelvin Mack, Jonathon Simmons and Mario Hezonja have all been seeing extended run. If Fournier returns, those players would likely see their roles reduced.
