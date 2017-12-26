Magic's Evan Fournier: Will be game-time call Tuesday
Fournier (ankle) was a partial participant in shootaround and is a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against the Heat, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fournier has missed the past eight contests while recovering from a sprained right ankle, but felt good enough to go through parts of shootaround Tuesday morning. For the time being, he's a 50/50 shot to take the floor, with more word on his status likely emerging as he continues to ramp up his activity leading up to tipoff. If he's ultimately held out again, Jonathon Simmons, Shelvin Mack and Mario Hezonja should continue seeing extended run.
