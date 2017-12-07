Magic's Evan Fournier: Will not play Friday

Fournier (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After injuring his ankle in Wednesday's overtime win against the Hawks, Fournier is still yet to have an MRI, and the team is yet to know the severity of the injury. With Fournier out Friday, look for Aaron Afflalo to potentially get the start at shooting guard and see an uptick in minutes given that the Magic are fairly light on wing depth as is.