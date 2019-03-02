Magic's Evan Fournier: Will play Saturday
Fournier (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Pacers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
As expected, Fournier, who was questionable with an illness, will assume his usual starting role Saturday. The seventh-year guard's averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 threes in 31.6 minutes per game this season.
