Magic's Evan Fournier: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Heat
Updating a previous report, Fournier (ankle) is now active and available to play in Tuesday's game against the Heat, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fournier was originally ruled out for Tuesday's contest, but it appears he's shown enough during pregame warmups to surprisingly be activated. After missing the last eight games with a sprained right ankle, it wouldn't be surprising if coach Frank Vogel kept a close eye on Fournier's minutes, so it may be wise to temper expectations for him in his return. That said, Fournier will immediately rejoin the starting unit, which should shift Jonathon Simmons back over to small forward and send Wesley Iwundu back to the bench. Shelvin Mack and Mario Hezonja could see a few less minutes as well.
