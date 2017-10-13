Magic's Evan Fournier: Will start Friday
Fournier (ankle) will start during Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
After taking part in Thursday's practice, Fournier is apparently healthy enough to take the floor for the team's final tune-up game. He averaged 17.2 points per game last year, making him a solid scoring option in most formats.
