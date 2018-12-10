Magic's Evan Fournier: Won't play Monday

Fournier will not be available for Monday's game against Dallas due to a personal matter.

The nature of Fournier's absence is unknown at this time, but he'll be unavailable Monday with the hope that he can return for Thursday's home matchup with the Bulls. In Fournier's absence, expect Terrence Ross -- and perhaps Jonathon Simmons and Wes Iwundu -- to benefit, in terms of playing time.

