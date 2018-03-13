Magic's Evan Fournier: Won't play Tuesday
Fournier (knee) is out for Tuesday's tilt against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Fournier will miss a third consecutive game due to a sprained left MCL, which has rendered him day-to-day. As a result of his absence, Jonathan Isaac will likely draw another start, with Jonathon Simmons and Shelvin Mack probably seeing increased usage.
