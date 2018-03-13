Magic's Evan Fournier: Won't play Tuesday

Fournier (knee) is out for Tuesday's tilt against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Fournier will miss a third consecutive game due to a sprained left MCL, which has rendered him day-to-day. As a result of his absence, Jonathan Isaac will likely draw another start, with Jonathon Simmons and Shelvin Mack probably seeing increased usage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories