Magic's Evan Fournier: Won't play Wednesday

Fournier (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier will miss his third consecutive game Wednesday due to a sprained right ankle. In his stead, Arron Afflalo has been seeing extended run. But, Afflalo will come into Wednesday with a questionable tag due to back spasms. If both are held out, D.J. Augustin and Mario Hezonja would probably see expanded roles.

