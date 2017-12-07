Magic's Evan Fournier: X-Rays negative on ankle

X-rays came back negative on Fournier's right ankle after suffering injuring his ankle in overtime of Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier played 40 minutes Wednesday before suffering a right ankle injury, however received good news in terms of the negative X-rays. His status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is in question, but more information should come out tomorrow. Prior to the injury, Fournier recorded 27 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist. If Fournier is misses any time, Arron Afflalo and D.J. Augustin could see an increase in playing time.