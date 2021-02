Mason won't return to Thursday's game against the Warriors due to a strained right groin, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Mason's first start of the season lasted all of four minutes, as he wasn't even able to put up a shot attempt before exiting. The injury leaves the team without a point guard on its current roster with Cole Anthony (shoulder), Markelle Fultz (knee) and Michael Carter-Williams (foot) all sidelined heading into the contest.