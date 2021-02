Mason had 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists during Saturday's 118-92 loss to the Bulls.

Chicago ran away from Orlando during the middle quarters Saturday, so Mason ended up leading the bench with 26 minutes. The 26-year-old could end up seeing extra run if Evan Fournier (back) misses any more time after sitting out against the Bulls.