Wagner (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Knicks.

Wagner's right ankle sprain will sideline him for a sixth consecutive contest. Wagner being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Monday's tip isn't an encouraging sign for his return, which puts his status in doubt for Wednesday's game against Atlanta as well. Caleb Houstan, Chuma Okeke and Moritz Wagner have seen enlarged roles in his stead.