Wagner was given a one-game suspension for his role in an altercation with the Pistons and will serve his punishment on Jan 4 but will play in Friday's game against the Wizards.

Wagner was one of eight Orlando players suspended and will be part of the group that has their suspensions pushed back to Wednesday in order for the Magic to meet the required number of active players. He will take on a massive role within the offense with Wendell Carter, Cole Anthony, Moritz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Gary Harris serving their suspensions Friday. However, his absence Wednesday will result in more opportunities for Cole Anthony and Terrance Ross for that contest.