Wagner tallied 25 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 125-94 win over Washington.

Wagner was aggressive on the offensive end and finished the night second on his team in scoring behind Paolo Banchero's 28-point showing. Wagner reaching the 20-point threshold has been a regular occurrence of late, as he's done so in four straight games and in six of his first seven games of the season. He's also provided plenty of value elsewhere, now averaging 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists so far this year.