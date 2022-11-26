Wagner ended with 24 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 107-99 loss to the 76ers.

Wagner scored 14 of his 24 points in the second half on 4-for-7 from the field, and he also secured three of his four rebounds in the final two quarters of play. The Michigan product continues to produce at a high level in the scoring department, averaging 22.3 points to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists over his last six matchups.