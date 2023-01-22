Wagner posted 20 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Saturday's 138-118 loss to the Wizards.

Wagner had a solid first half shooting the ball, going 3-of-5 from the field for seven points, though he failed to contribute anything else on the stat sheet through the first two quarters. He connected on just two more field goal attempts in the second half, but went a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line to finish with 20 points on the night, second on the team to only Markelle Fultz. The small forward shot 10 free throws in the contest for only the fifth time this season and is now averaging 23.3 points per game on 54.5 percent shooting from the field in January.