Wagner provided 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 win over Golden State.

After going scoreless in the first quarter, Wagner came alive in the second with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from behind the arc. The Magic forward added 12 points in the second half, nine of which came in the fourth quarter on 4-of-6 shooting as Orlando upset the Warriors on the road. Wagner has now scored at least 22 points in three straight, though he's averaging just 2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in two games this month.