Wagner accumulated 24 points (9-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 131-124 loss to the Jazz.

Wagner scored at least 20 points for a third straight game and is averaging 23.0 points on 49/41/89 shooting splits during that stretch. While the second-year forward's scoring production was nice, he failed to make significant contributions in other categories Thursday. That hasn't typically been the case this season though, as Wagner is averaging 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 32.9 minutes across 66 appearances.