Wagner is out for Friday's game against the Raptors due to left ankle injury management, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner's absence will mark his fifth straight. The Magic appear to be taking a cautious approach with the star forward, who isn't taking contact in practice as he tries to put the injury behind him. Anthony Black has thrived in 2025-26 and remains locked into the starting lineup at least until Wagner is finally ready to return.