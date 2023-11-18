Wagner provided 21 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 103-97 victory over the Bulls.

Wagner has scored at least 20 points in three of the Magic's last four games and has looked impressive as a scoring threat, sometimes outplaying Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs. Wagner is putting up decent offensive numbers, but he needs to improve his accuracy, as he's hitting just 41.7 percent of his shots from the field and a mere 30.0 percent from deep.