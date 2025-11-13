Magic's Franz Wagner: Another near double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner posted 28 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 37 minutes during the Magic's 124-107 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.
For a second consecutive game, Wagner was one rebound shy from registering the first double-double of the 2025-26 regular season. He still finished with a season-high 28 points as he and other Magic players took on more responsibility on both ends of the floor after Paolo Banchero left during the first half due to a groin injury. The severity of Banchero's injury is still being evaluated by medical staff, but an extended absence would thrust Wagner into a larger role offensively.
