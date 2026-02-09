Magic's Franz Wagner: Available to play
Wagner (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Wagner, who has missed the past nine games for Orlando, officially has the green light to return after shaking off his questionable tag. After such a lengthy stint on the sidelines, he may face major restrictions in his first game back. However, Wagner has never come off the bench in his career, so with this news, Anthony Black is likely to retreat to the second unit.