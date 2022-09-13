Wagner (ankle) is expected to play in Germany's FIBA contest against Greece on Tuesday, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner sprained his ankle during a contest Saturday, but it appears he'll suit up for Germany in the quarterfinals. The Magic's preseason opens up Oct. 3, with training camp set to start earlier than that, so a potential setback would be costly for his upcoming NBA campaign. However, he wouldn't suit up if there was a higher than usual chance of that happening. The 22-year-old forward posted 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists last year for the Magic and has been a star during EuroBasket 2022, leading to speculation that he could be in store for a major leap in Year 2.