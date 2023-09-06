Wagner (ankle) recorded 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Germany's 81-79 win over Latvia on Wednesday at the FIBA World Cup.

Wagner sprained his ankle late in Germany's World Cup opener and missed four straight games before returning to action Wednesday. The German star came off the bench, suggesting he was a bit limited, but he ended up playing 24 minutes in a close game. Barring a setback, fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned about Wagner's injury heading into the 2023-24 NBA season.