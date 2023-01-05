Wagner (suspension) will rejoin the starting lineup Thursday versus the Grizzlies.
Wagner was suspended for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City for his role in an altercation with the Pistons last week. He has served the one-game ban and will return to action Thursday, presumably handling his usual role in the rotation.
