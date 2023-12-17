Wagner racked up eight points (3-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-97 loss to the Celtics.

Wagner connected on 21.4 percent of his shot attempts in Sunday's loss but still put together an balanced outing that included leading the team in assists and ending two points and two boards short of the double-digit mark in both categories. Wagner has posted at least five points, five rebounds and five assists in seven games this season, including in six of his last seven outings.