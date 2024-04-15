Wagner notched 25 points (10-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 113-88 win over the Bucks.

Wagner helped Orlando to a win in the regular-season finale Sunday by ending as one of two Magic players with 25 or more points to go along with a team-leading trio of threes and a handful of rebounds in a balanced outing. Wagner surpassed the 25-point mark in 16 games this season, rounding out the regular season by scoring 20 or more points in five of his final six outings.