Wagner closed with 23 points (10-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 103-86 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Wagner and Paolo Banchero combined for 59 points in Sunday's Game 1 loss, while no one else on the team reached double figures. Wagner is coming off an impressive regular season with averages of 24.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 33.8 minutes per game.