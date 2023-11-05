Wagner registered 26 points (12-28 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 victory over the Lakers.

Wagner launched a career-high 28 shots, and his confidence and usage are excellent signs. Drawing one foul is underwhelming, especially considering that the next evolution of Wagner's game will come through an uptick in three-point shooter or growth in foul-drawing prowess. At 6-foot-10 he has the size to do so, and he's a bonafide focal point of a rising team.