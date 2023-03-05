Wagner (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner sprained his ankle Friday against Charlotte and didn't return. He was deemed questionable for Sunday's matchup, but it appears the issue wasn't too severe. The second-year forward has appeared in 26 straight games and is averaging 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.1 minutes during that stretch.