Wagner (ankle) isn't listed on the Magic's injury report for Thursday's game against Memphis in Berlin.

Wagner hasn't played since suffering a sprained left ankle Dec. 7, missing 16 straight games. The Magic kept updates on the star forward's rehab program close to the vest, but it always sounded like he was eyeing a return to the lineup Thursday in his native Germany. Wagner will likely face restrictions during his first week back in action, but the only time he has played fewer than 30 minutes this season was the game he got injured.