Wagner accumulated 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 victory over the Spurs.

Wagner delivered a solid shooting performance and ended just two rebounds shy of a double-double as the Magic earned a hard-fought win against the Spurs. Wagner didn't look rusty despite missing eight games in a row to start January, as he has surpassed the 15-point mark in five of his six appearances since returning, including hitting the 20-point mark in the last two. Wagner is having a career-best season in 2023-24 and has scored 20 or more points in 21 games already.