Wagner produced 32 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 117-108 win over the Knicks.

Wagner led Orlando in scoring Friday, marking his fifth straight performance of at least 24 points. The third-year forward added a team-high four steals along with a season-best nine rebounds, falling just short of his first double-double of the campaign. Wagner has joined with Paolo Banchero to form one of the NBA's most promising young frontcourt duos, with Wagner averaging 21.0 points, 5.9 boards, 3.9 assists, 1.4 triples and 1.2 steals over 34.0 minutes across 31 contests.