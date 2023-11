Wagner ended Wednesday's 139-120 victory over Washington with 31 points (11-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes.

Wagner has now scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games and has just six such performances in his career. After struggling with his efficiency to start the year, Wagner is now shooting 59.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent on 4.6 three-point attempts across his last five outings.