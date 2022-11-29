Wagner produced 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 109-102 loss to Brooklyn.

Wagner continues to make an impact on offense and has been Orlando's most consistent player this season, as he's yet to miss a game while routinely reaching the 20-point plateau. Even though his numbers might reduce a bit with Paolo Banchero back in the lineup, Wagner should continue to be a valuable offensive threat for the Magic and a reliable fantasy performer. He's averaging 21.7 points per game in November.