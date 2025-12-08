Magic's Franz Wagner: Could miss 2-to-4 weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner was diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain Monday and could miss two-to-four weeks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
The Magic haven't released a timetable yet, but Charania notes that this type of injury usually sidelines players for at least a couple weeks. Wagner suffered this injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Knicks, and it was apparent right away that he would miss some time. With Wagner sidelined, the Magic could turn to guys like Tristan da Silva, Jett Howard, Jonathan Isaac and Noah Penda to fill the void. Anthony Black should take on more usage as well.
