Wagner produced 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Thursday's 132-125 preseason win over the Pelicans.

Wagner enjoyed success throughout the night on the offensive end, which included drilling a team-high three triples. He managed to close out the preseason on a high note after a slow start and will now shift his focus to the season opener Wednesday against the Heat.