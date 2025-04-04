Wagner ended with 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Thursday's 109-97 win over Washington.

Though the Magic offense has struggled as a whole for much of the season, Wagner has been a model of consistency of late. Over his last 10 games, he's scored between 20 and 32 points while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 92.9 percent from downtown. However, he's converted on just 25.8 percent of his 6.6 three-point attempts per game during that same span, bringing his season-long mark below 30 percent for the second straight season.