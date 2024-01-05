The Magic announced Friday that Wagner has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain, and the star forward's return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Wagner suffered the injury during Wednesday's loss to Sacramento and was ruled out for Friday's matchup versus Denver. When X-rays came back negative, this type of update was expected, but it's still encouraging to see the team confirm Wagner's injury isn't something more serious. However, Wagner isn't out of the woods yet and could still miss multiple games due to the issue. Following Friday's contest, Orlando finishes Week 11 with a home matchup versus Atlanta on Sunday before a three-game Week 12, which starts Tuesday against Minnesota.