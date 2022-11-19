Wagner chipped in 20 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 108-107 win over Chicago.

Wagner is known for his scoring ability rather than for being a playmaker, but he stood out in both categories in this one. The eight dimes were a season-high mark for him, and he also posted at least 15 points for the ninth game in a row. Wagner has looked comfortable with taking on a bigger role while Paolo Banchero (ankle) returns to action, and he's averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game across his last five outings.