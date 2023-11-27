Wagner closed with 30 points (11-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 win over the Hornets.

Wagner's 30 points mark a new season high, and this was the fifth game of his career with at least 30 points. Orlando has been on fire with seven straight wins, and Wagner has been instrumental in those. In that stretch, Wagner is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.